Dua Lipa Says She Doesn't want to Perform on Stage For Her Whole Life

The 24-year-old singer hopes her career lasts for decades but won't keep performing on stage for her whole life because she wants to enjoy her retirement too.



She said: "I want to do this for as long as I can.



I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it.

"Women, we can do it for as long as we want to. And then at some point I'll retire with a couple of dogs and take up smoking again."



The 'New Rules' hitmaker admitted she's already been far more successful than she ever dreamed she could be.

She adds: "The success I've had is more than I ever imagined was possible. To be really honest, I never thought I would get this far.



"Not because I didn't think I could, but because I didn't know something like this was possible.



"Every time I went on stage was so exciting. At the Grammys, that moment, I sometimes have to watch it back to remember it, because when they called my name I felt like I blacked out."



Three years ago, Dua got a tattoo of the word patience in order to remind her it would take time to fulfill all her goals.



She explained on Chelcee Grimes's 'What We Coulda Been' podcast: "That's why I got my tattoo, Patience, on my hand. It's a reminder that everything takes time and you have to work really hard.



"It can be frustrating because you have to play the long game, you have to spend the hours in the studio and write.



"You have to try to beat your personal best and express yourself, because no matter how much you think you know, you are always coming up with better ways to explain yourself."