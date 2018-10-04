Dua Lipa Shares a Racy Picture of Her Wearing a Triangle Lace Bra

Her high-octane shows demand her fitness is at its optimum (Source : dualipa / Instagram )

And Dua Lipa flaunted the fruits of her workout labour as she stripped down to her underwear for a sultry Instagram snap on Wednesday.

The singer, 23, looked sensational as she posed in the mirror of her Los Angeles, California hotel room, saucily revealing the snap had been taken by boyfriend Isaac Carew.

Sizzling! Dua Lipa flaunted the fruits of her workout labour as she stripped down to her underwear for a sultry Instagram snap on Wednesday

The New Rules hitmaker set pulses racing in a triangle lace bra that flashed her ample assets and knickers that flattered her toned curves.

Ensuring her hair and make-up were perfectly preened for the snap, Dua's bobbed tresses were worn in sultry curls, while her large brown eyes were accentuated with a dramatic winged eyeliner.

'On film by my [love],' she captioned the snap.

The chart-topper has been recording new music in LA ahead of her appearance at the American Music Awards next week, where the British star is nominated for Best New Artist.

Dua will also take to the stage on the night, with Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Mariah Carey also being among the performers.

But the beauty is seemingly mixing business with pleasure as she is joined in the City of Angels by her model and celebrity chef beau Isaac.

The pair have been inseparable since reigniting their relationship earlier this year and frequently schedule time for romance, often escaping on loved-up holidays together.

And the singer admitted they are set to head off on another adventure in the not too distant future.

Sharing some throwback holiday snaps of the happy couple earlier this week, she wrote: 'Nearly time for our very own version of eat pray love .'

Globetrotters: The singer recently revealed that she and Isaac are off on another romantic getaway in the not too distant future