Dua Lipa Shows Her Playful Side in Holiday Snaps with Her Boyfriend

She recently returned to the UK after spending the majority of the coronavirus pandemic overseas.

And Dua Lipa showed her playful side on Saturday in a collection of throwback holiday snaps with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, and friends.

The New Rules hitmaker, 25, posed up a storm in a sexy black cut-out dress and cosied up to her boyfriend of two years.

In one photo, Dua scrunched her brow and cheekily stuck her tongue out while her friend Savannah Hudson gave a fierce expression.

The songstress highlighted her slender frame in a halterneck cut-out dress as she posed in a thatched hut. Meanwhile Savannah wowed in a two-tone garment made of ribbed semi-sheer fabric.

While resting in a hammock for another candid snap, Anwar squeezed the make-up free star's cheeks, distracting her from her reading session.

The topless model revealed his impressive collection of tattoos as he cuddled his girlfriend, who was seen wearing a blue floral bikini.

The couple put on a loved up display once more in a photo where Dua rested on his lap at a restaurant and gazed lovingly into his eyes.

She sported her revealing halterneck dress while Anwar looked smart in a blue and white striped shirt.

Dua proceeded to share a relaxed snap of her content beau sat on a wooden table at an exotic location while sporting a charcoal tee.

In contrast, the Don't Start Now singing sensation appeared unimpressed in a photo on the beach as she went for a dip with her pals.

The brunette beauty adjusted her strappy red bikini which revealed her incredible figure. She also shielded her eyes from the sun with reflective shades.

Dua also worked her best angles in a photo where she wore blue plaid mini shorts and a white bra.

She donned an unbuttoned shirt over the top and boosted her height with angular black shoes as she posed on wooden decking. The pop star captioned the 'photo dump': '❤️‍ I wish❤️‍,' alongside flame emojis.

The upload comes after Dua teased fans with behind-the-scenes selfies from rehearsals in London ahead of her performance at the BRIT Awards next week.

The popstar opted for a casual look, wearing a grey limited edition Marc Jacobs sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms for her performance run through on Tuesday.

The hitmaker paired the designer tracksuit with a pair of black trainers and several chunky rings on each hand.

In the series of snaps shared on her Instagram, the Levitating singer sat on the floor and posed behind her phone.

Her sweatshirt, which reads 'Stop Ripping Me Off', is one of a few select items from the Marc Jacobs and artist Magda Archer's collection.

The artist, known for her illustrations using tongue-in-cheek phrases, had her slogans embroidered on several garments, including Dua's sweatshirt.

The designs have been worn by various celebrities such as Harry Styles and Grayson Perry.

Dua, Arlo Park and Celeste lead the BRIT Award nominations, with three each.

The 2021 Brit Awards will mark the first major indoor music event in over a year as bosses prepare to release 2,500 free tickets to key workers.

In an announcement last month, it was revealed that The Brit Awards will take place in front of a live audience of 4,000 people at London's The O2 on 11 May - six days before the next phase of lockdown lifts.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall, will celebrate the return to live music and nominee Dua Lipa has promised those attending that it will 'be a night to remember'.

The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, and it will use enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing after all restrictions are lifted on June 21.