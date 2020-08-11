Dua Lipa Wows in a Peach Shorts Suit as She Dotes on Precious Pooch Dexter

She unveiled an adorable addition to her family on Friday, when she shared snaps of a puppy called Dexter that she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid had rescued.

And Dua Lipa kept the heartwarming posts coming on Sunday, when she took to Instagram to share snapshots of herself playfully posing with the precious pooch.

Donning a woollen peach shorts set, the 24-year-old New Rules hitmaker was seen cradling her new four-legged friend, before striking a few solo poses.

The British beauty looked sensational in the snaps, wearing her voluminous raven tresses in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs.

Sporting a palette of immaculately applied makeup, the star further glammed up her look with a range of jewellery that included a thick gold necklace and bracelets.

Captioning the images, London-born Dua playfully wrote: '[D]on’t talk to me or my son ever again.'

On Friday, the singer posted a sweet picture of her and Anwar with their 'tiny best friend', after they adopted the pup from The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles.

A fresh-faced Dua looked radiant as she pouted in the playful selfie wearing a black tank top and gold necklace with 21-year-old model Anwar.

She titled the post on Instagram: 'Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE'S PERFECT.'

The songstress shared six pictures of their tiny short-haired pup wearing a blue fleece and matching collar.