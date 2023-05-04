Dua Lipa's Met Gala look is worth over $10M

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2023 - 10:10 GMT
Lipa wowed the red carpet

ALBAWABA - Dua Lipa understood the assignment for the 2023 Met Gala this year. 

Singer Dua Lipa wowed the red carpet with a gorgeous white tweed ball gown by Chanel from FW ’92 to match this year's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

What made Dua Lipa's look even more eye-catching was her dripping in Tiffany & Co. diamonds, and the singer was the first person ever to wear Lucida Star 100-carat Necklace which is reportedly worth more than $10 million.

This year marks the second time the singer attended the biggest night of fashion, her last Met Gala was in 2019, where she donned a vibrant Atelier Versace creation, with vibrant purple, mint blue, and neon green pattern. 

 

 

