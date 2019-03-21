Dubai Design District Art Market

Peruse stall after stall of artworks by emerging and established artists from across the region at this creative community event

Dubai Design District (d3), a destination dedicated to all the disciplines of design, will once against host its highly popular d3 Art Market for one weekend this March. Peruse stall after stall of artworks by emerging and established artists from across the region at this creative community event. It’s a fabulous outing for the whole family where everyone can enjoy live performances by talented musicians, immersive activations and creative workshops to get into the spirit of art month.



The art market is part of d3’s jam-packed arts programme, running until 30 April. Meander through the sprawling destination and explore the range of exhibitions on display during the period.