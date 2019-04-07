Dubai Home Festival sheds a spotlight on the city’s eclectic interior decoration offerings

Taking place for the first time, the Dubai Home Festival sheds a spotlight on the city’s eclectic interior decoration offerings. This shopping period, which runs from 18 April to 1 May, brings residents and visitors alike citywide sales and a chance to win attractive prizes simply by shopping.



Popping up around town are exciting workshops, events and raffles so everyone can explore the diverse collections of contemporary, traditional and international furniture. It’s the perfect chance to refresh home styles with the latest interior trends, from offers on children’s furniture, accessories, outdoor collections and more. Chase incredible promotions, meet local superstars and get ahead of the interior design curve at the inaugural Dubai Home Festival.

Date 18 April - 01 May 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue Citywide Website https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dhf

Download the Dubai Calendar app: