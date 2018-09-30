Duke and Duchess of Sussex Made Choir Change Their Musical Arrangement 11 Times

Harry and Meghan were very involved because they knew exactly how they wanted 'Stand By Me' song performed (Source: LINGTREN IMAGES - Shutterstock)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the gospel choir who performed at their wedding change their musical arrangement 11 times before it was "absolutely right".

The Kingdom Choir provided one of the main talking points of the celebration with their rendition of 'Stand By Me' and the couple were "very involved" with their performance, but it was changed and "stripped back" so many times, Meghan and Harry didn't get to hear the final version until they were in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to say their vows.

Leader Karen Gibson told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "We didn't just turn up and sing. Harry and Meghan were very involved because they knew exactly how they wanted that song performed...

"We were asked to sing 'Stand By Me' so we put down an arrangement that was pure gospel - it was a really full on sound, which we are used to singing.

"Gospel music is all about the cherries on top and it's not about stinting on anything. But we got word back that they wanted a little less, so we did a second version that had an Etta James arrangement, but again we had word back that it wasn't right."

Initial communication was made on email via a royal aide but the group eventually went to Kensington Palace for an informal meeting with the former 'Suits' actress and the prince.

Karen said: "We went into a few new arrangements and heard what they had to say.

"Paul [Lee] took the lead on the song, though we planned to use a different singer on the day.

"We thought we'd done a very simple version but they wanted it even more simple, so we were back to the drawing board."

After making so many changes, the group were "nervous" about the couple's reaction to their performance on the big day, but had nothing to worry about.

Karen said: "While we weren't nervous about performing, I was nervous as to whether this would be exactly what they wanted. It felt incredible on the day..."

Soprano Elaine Simpson added: "We all hoped they loved it and then when they walked back down the aisle Meghan mouthed, 'Thank you'.

"Prince Charles leaned in and said, 'That was amazing.' That felt wonderful. But the whole experience was so completely special. I think it was surreal for everyone."