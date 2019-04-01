Dumbo is The Number One Movie is North America

it earned $45 million (Source: Walt Disney Studios / Youtube )

The live-action adaptation of Disney's cartoon classic Dumbo is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Us with $33.6 million, followed by Captain Marvel at No. 3 with $20.5 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Unplanned at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Wonder Park at No. 6 with $4.9 million, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 7, Hotel Mumbai at No. 8 with $3.2 million,Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral at No. 9 with $2.7 million and The Beach Bum at No. 10 with $1.8 million.