In a Duvet, Bergüzar Korel Has a Question for Mothers

Enjoying her motherhood days, Turkish actress Bergüzar Korel continues to update her fans on her personal life using Instagram.

To express how much she is enjoying life after the birth of her daughter, Leyla, Bergüzar Korel posted several photos wrapped up in her duvet, saying "I don't know about recent mothers who wake up with make-up in the morning and don't hug their duvets".

For the last few weeks, 39-years old Bergüzar Korel, now a mother of two, has been mostly posting photos that highlight her life as a mother, in addition to photos of her kids.

With more than 2 million followers, Bergüzar Korelhad also posted several photos showing her on the delivery day along with her husband, stressing how much she appreciates and cherishes the motherhood experience.