Dwayne Johnson Finishes Filming 'Hobbs & Shaw'

the rock plays Luke Hobbs in the 'Fast & Furious' (Source: therotk / Instagram )

Dwayne Johnson has wrapped filming on the "challenging" 'Hobbs & Shaw'.



The 46-year-old actor - who plays Luke Hobbs in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise admits it was tough working on the action movie but he was grateful to have Jason Statham, who plays Deckard Shaw, by his side.





He wrote: "Last men standing. HOBBS & SHAW is officially wrapped. Easily the most challenging film I've ever produced and starred in, however based on the fans' insanely hyped "break the internet" reactions to our first trailer - this film is also shaping up to be my most rewarding. A HUGE bald and brotherly MAHALO to the man who trusted me and our chemistry and "pushed all his chips in" to make something bad ass and fun for the fans. My uso @jasonstatham. He's one legit talented and tough b*****d and the pure joy I got from making him laugh so f***ing hard during the our takes he couldn't even talk, I will always remember with evil glee. Finally, one of the best heli pilots in the world @fred_north demonstrating here our extreme commitment we all had to deliver the goods to our worldwide audience. #ThatsAWrap #LastMenStanding #AllChipsIn #HOBBSANDSHAW AUGUST 2nd @sevenbucksprod (sic)"



And Dwayne admits the film franchise is more than a set of movies to him and instead "represents a soul, a DNA, a toughness".



He added in a second post: "HOBBS & SHAW - peace out. My gratitude runs deep in sayin' this goodbye.



To EVERYONE who committed their talents and time to making our movie as great as it can be and for putting their trust in me to help drive this passion project forward - THANK YOU. This production will always be more than a movie to me.



It's represents a soul, a DNA, a toughness, a perseverance and a CULTURE. I love you all and a big fa'afetai tele lava again for trusting me on this one. Audience always comes first... and they're gonna have a f***ing blast! #ThatsAWrap #HobbsAndShaw #Culture AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE @sevenbucksprod (sic)"