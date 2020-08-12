Dwayne Johnson is The Highest-Paid Male Actor For a Second Straight Year

  1. Home
Published August 12th, 2020 - 07:48 GMT
Ryan Reynolds came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. 
Dwayne Johnson earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine this week.

Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller “Red Notice.” He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in “Red Notice,” came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. 

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy “Spenser Confidential,” finished third with $58 million.

Via SyndiGate.info


