Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates His Father's Birthday

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, celebrated his father's birthday, Rocky Johnson, who was born on August 24, 1944 and died on January 15, 2020.

The Rock posted a picture on his Instagram account of his father the moment he won a championship in free wrestling, and commented on the photo: “Happy Heavenly Birthday to my old man, “Soulman” Rocky Johnson who would’ve turned 77yrs old today. ''One half of the history making, first black world tag team champions of the WWE with Tony Atlas!''

He continued: ''There is no progress without struggle ~ and I love and appreciate you for paving the road of progress that I walk and sweat on today. Thank you for the earned lessons and I’ll see you down the road.''

In another context, Johnson shared with his fans and followers a new video clip from inside the gym while he was doing some exercises, indirectly referring to his preparations again after a period of inaction during the recent period.

In a previous exclusive interview on the cbc channel, the heroes of the movie Jungle Cruise, the international star Dwayne Johnson "The Rock", and the international star Emily Blunt, were guests on the It's Show time program, presented by the two media people, Maha Al-Sagheer and Dina Howaidaq,

The Rock and Emily Blunt spoke, during an online meeting, about the details and scenes of filming the movie, and the reasons for postponing its release for about a year, as it was scheduled to be released on July 24 of last year, 2020.