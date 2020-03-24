E! Give a Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Seasons 18

E! is giving a glimpse of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 18.

The network shared a preview of the season Tuesday featuring Khloe Kardashian dressed up as her mom, Kris Jenner.

The teaser opens with Khloe reading from "The Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales."

The screen then switches to scenes from the upcoming season, including Khloe and Scott Disick planning their next prank.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are seen clashing, with Kourtney throwing a box of coconut water at her sister.

The pair are also seen getting in physical fights. "Oh, you wanna know what happens next? Well, honey, you gotta stay tuned," Khloe says. In addition, Khloe is seen reacting to news that her best friend, Malika Haqq, is pregnant.

Attention please! 🚨 @KrisJenner is going to tell you all about the new season of #KUWTK premiering this Thursday on E! pic.twitter.com/1dU54BStgh — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 24, 2020

Haqq gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, this month. Kris said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that Kourtney has resumed filming KUWTK. Kourtney considered leaving the show due to the demands of filming and conflicts with her sisters.

"She hit a wall, and she was frustrated and she felt under-appreciated and that her sisters didn't understand her boundaries," Kris said of Kourtney.

"I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians also features Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Season 18 premieres Thursday.