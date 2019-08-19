Early Retirement? Elissa Announces Next Album Will Be Her Last

Lebanese sensation Elissa shocked audiences with a tweet today, Monday August the 19th.





The hitmaker announced via twitter that her upcoming album will be her last saying "I am preparing this new album with a lot of love and passion. The reason is that it will be the last one in my career."

"I am announcing this with a heavy heart but with a lot of conviction because I can’t work in a field that is similar to mafias. I can’t be productive anymore" the "Ayshalak" songstress continued condemning the art field in the region.

This is not the first time, that Elissa considers an early retirement as she has previously announced in an interview a few years back that she wanted to retire yet she changed her mind soon after.

I am preparing this new album with a lot of love and passion. The reason is that it will be the last one in my career. I am announcing this with a heavy heart but with a lot of conviction because I can’t work in a field that is similar to mafias. I can’t be productive anymore — Elissa (@elissakh) August 19, 2019

Many comments related Elissa's retirement to Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab retirement decision a few years back saying that Elissa will not proceed with the decision just like Abdelwahab didn't a few days after she announced retirement and went back to continue her work commitments.

Others accused Elissa of her retirement announcement is only a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming album and a marketing tool to make people talk.

If Elissa's retirement decision is final, then she would be leaving in her prime - during a period of countless awards, huge records sale and massive view counts, becoming one of the best selling Arab Female artists of all time.

How do you feel about Elissa's early retirement decision?