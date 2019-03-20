Earthquake! Hala Shiha in Hijab Again

Hala Shiha is starring alongside Mohammed Ramadan in the new series 'Zilzal' (Source: halashihanew - Instagram)

Egyptian actress, Hala Shiha who recently decided to return back to acting after her retirement for a while, has appeared wearing the hijab again.

Shiha announced more about her role in the series "Zilzal" (Earthquake) through a new picture on Instagram. The Egyptian beauty captioned the picture ("Safia" is my name in the Ramadan 2019 series "Zilzal", a sweet surprise for my audience).

Shiha is starring alongside Mohammed Ramadan in the new series, which will screen during the Holy month of Ramadan.