Ed Sheeran And His Wife Get Cozy in His New Music Video

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Ed Sheeran has released a romance-filled video by recruiting real life couples for his single Put It All On Me, a collaboration with Ella Mai from his latest No.6 Collaborations Project.

The music video, released on December 22nd, was directed by Jason Koenig.

The video features couples from places all around the world like Armenia, Dallas, New York, Zanzibar, the Pacific Northwest and California.

The video description reads: "Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

The Castle on The Hill hitmaker announced his engagement to his childhood sweetheart in January 2018 with an Instagram snap captioned, "got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Sheeran’s most recent single from his collaborative fourth studio album is South Of The Border featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, which was released on July 12th, 2019.