Ed Sheeran Reveals He Failed Music in College 6 Times

Ed Sheeran failed music at college, before going on to sell 150 million records worldwide.

The musician, one of the planet's best selling artists and is worth an estimated £160 million, was granted six F Grades on an unearthed report, which is currently on display at the Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk Exhibition in Ipswich.





The accomplished singer-songwriter, 28, failed modules for songcraft, professional musicianship, music industry prep and style development.

Ed was a student at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey, from 2009 until 2010, when he quit.

A year later, he found his first flush of fame with debut single The A Team, which went to Number 3 in the UK charts.

His debut album + has gone on to become the ninth best-selling album of the decade in the United Kingdom.

Ed's incredible rise to music success has been documented by his dad John, in the never-before-seen exhibition.

The Sing hitmaker's journey to fame from an adorable red-haired toddler to a tattooed heartthrob is shown through the display of snaps and memorabilia set to open in his hometown of Ipswich on Tuesday.

In the showcase, Ed's incredible body of 60 tattoos takes centre stage in a still from the video for his 2017 single Shape Of You.

Alongside his beloved guitar, the Suffolk-born singer's idyllic childhood is displayed through various photographs and sculptures, including one which shows him as an adorable red-haired toddler.

A prized addition also comes in the form of Ed's puppet replica from the video for his 2014 track Sing.

The exhibition was put together to coincide with Ed's return to his hometown for the final dates of his Divide tour at Chantry Park.

Ed rose to prominence in 2011 with his debut album Plus (+), featuring the singles Lego House and The A Team, and went onto win the BRIT Award for Best Male Solo Artist and Best Breakthrough Act.

The iconic star then released his follow-up Multiply (x) in 2014, with the tracks Sing, Don't and Thinking Out Loud, along with Photograph which was released as a single in 2015.

His much-anticipated third album Divide (÷) was finally launched in 2017, after sparking fan hysteria with the singles Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

Ed then released No. 6 Collaborations Project earlier this year, which saw him duet with a slew of stars on new tracks, including Justin Bieber, Stormzy and DJ Khalid.

In total he has won a staggering five BRIT Awards, four Grammys and two MTV VMAs, and his latest tour was recently revealed to be the highest grossing of all time after surpassing U2's 360 tour.

Away from the stage Ed also tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in Suffolk late last year, but only confirm the news on his newest album in July

In the interview Ed is asked about the lyrics on his Eminem and 50 Cent collaboration Remember the Name, which say: 'Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.'

Ed explained: 'It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out.

'[I thought] Someone's gonna hear that and be like, "Oh, they're married!" I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out.'