Ed Sheeran Wins Private Party Court Case

Ed Sheeran is understood to have celebrated winning his high profile copyright court case by hosting a private party for his celebrity friends.

The singer, 31, is believed to have thrown a star-studded bash for around 30 people at his Notting Hill bar Bertie Blossoms on Wednesday night.

He was also seen out and about in Mayfair, London, the next evening as he partied two days in a row following the victory.

His comedian pal John Bishop was said to be among those attending his private party, as well as Ed's co-writers Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

A source told The Sun: 'Ed got the chance to let his hair down and celebrate.

'There were about 30 people there in total and everyone had to give a password on the door to be allowed in past the bouncers.

'They got there at around 8pm and Ed left about four hours later. Johnny stayed out the latest, heading off around 12.30am.'



The following day, Ed was seen stepping out at Indian restaurant Gymkhana as he partied for two nights in a row.

He cut a casual figure in plum trousers and an orange The North Face jacket, which he teamed with rainbow high-top trainers.

The Shape Of You hitmaker sported a face mask as he left the venue while he tucked his ginger locks underneath his hood.

The victory party comes after he won his copyright court case this week, which saw a judge rule his hit track Shape Of You was not a copy of Grime artist Sami Switch's song.

In the ruling, a judge rejected a Grime artist's claim that Ed had ripped off his 2015 song Oh Why in the 2017 tune Shape of You. Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded Sheeran 'neither deliberately nor subconsciously' copied a phrase.

He said: 'While there are similarities between the OW Hook (Oh Why) and the OI Phrase (Shape of You), there are also significant differences. I am satisfied Mr Sheeran did not subconsciously copy Oh Why in creating Shape.'

After the verdict, Ed took to Instagram to blast the 'really damaging' copyright claim culture that is ripping through the music industry.

The popstar lashed out at the 'baseless claims' being brought against singer-songwriters 'with the idea a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court'.

He said he was 'obviously happy with the result' but added: 'I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation, I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son.'

Ed is now expected to be able to claim back £2.2million in royalties for the song that were frozen during the court fight.

Elsewhere, Ed has received three Ivor Novello Award nominations in a successful award season for the musician.

The Perfect singer, 31, will battle it out with Adele, 33, and Dave, 23, as they have received all nods in the Songwriter Of The Year category alongside Raye and Coldplay.

Chart-topping singer Ed has also received two further nods in the PRs For Music Most Performed Work category for his hit singles Bad Habits and Shivers.