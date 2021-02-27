Eddie Murphy Super Talented on Piano

Eddie Murphy says playing piano is his secret talent.

The 59-year-old actor has had an illustrious Hollywood and comedy career but he says most people don't know that he can also tinkle the ivories to a good standard.

In an interview with Parade magazine, Eddie - who has released three albums and had a hit single with 'Party All the Time' in 1985 - spilled: “No one’s ever seen me play piano. I started playing piano up at 'Saturday Night Live'. There was a piano up there and Joe Piscopo showed me how to play ‘Let It Be,’ and for three years, that’s all I played. I could play the s*** out of ‘Let It Be’!”

The 'Coming 2 America' star thinks Lulu's 'To Sir With Love' is his favourite ever song as he used to listen to the "soothing" melody when he slept.



He said: “‘To Sir With Love’ with Lulu singing. When I hear that song, it’s like a big burst of nostalgia. I get all those feelings you’re supposed to get when you hear a great song.

'Those schoolgirl days of telling tales and biting nails are gone…' It makes you want to jump out the window. When I would go to sleep, maybe when I was in my 20s, I would have that movie playing really light in the background because every now and then, they would start a scene off with this string arrangement and it was the most soothing thing ever.”

What's more, Eddie has revealed he was set to star in 'Ghostbusters' alongside Dan Aykroyd but turned down the role at the last minute due to his commitment to 'Beverly Hills Cop'.

Now, he says it was one of the biggest regrets of his career as he would have loved to have been a part of the cast of the 1984 supernatural comedy movie.

Asked what movie he wished he had starred in, he said: “'Ghostbusters'. I was supposed to be in 'Ghostbusters'. We were doing 'Trading Places' and Dan Aykroyd was like, ‘This movie 'Ghostbusters'…’ But then 'Beverly Hills Cop' came along. I wish I could have been in both, but I did 'Beverly Hills Cop' instead of 'Ghostbusters'.”