Editing mistake spotted in Aile series

ALBAWABA - The Turkish show Aile has been a very successful series from the moment it aired, and fans can't stop watching the Turkish production.

And on the latest episode of Aile, viewers spotted an editing mistake during a scene for Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ who plays the character of Aslan.

Via Twitter (@TvDunyasii)

In the scene, Aslan wore a certain pair of glasses when he left his house with a rounded lens design.

Via Twitter (@TvDunyasii)

But four minutes later in the scene, when Aslan was getting off a helicopter, he was wearing a different type of glasses, one with a black color and a rectilinear shape.

This comes after rumors spread that a kiss scene between Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and his on-screen sweetheart, Serenay Sarıkaya, caused tension in his relationship with his wife, Başak Dizer.

Reports claim that Kivanc Tatlitug's wife allegedly threatened that she would ask for a divorce if he repeated the kiss with his co-star again.

#KıvançTatlıtuğ'un Aile dizisindeki partneri #SerenaySarıkaya ile öpüşme sahneleri evliliğinde kriz yarattı. Başak Dizer'in "Bir daha olursa boşarım" dediği iddia edildi. (Karar ) pic.twitter.com/ttcN3I7x50 — Gazete Vip (@gazetevip) April 3, 2023

But now, the Turkish actor denied the rumors, he shared: "At home and on set, things are fine and our mood is always right. We never care about the fake news that circulates with every new project."