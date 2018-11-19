Egyptian Actor Ahmad Zaher Falls on Stage While Presenting Tamer Hosny (Video)

The video of Zaher falling on stage was highly shared on social media (Source: Ahmed Zaher - Twitter)

Egyptian actor Ahmed Zaher faced a tricky situation on Friday the 16th of November while he was presenting Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny on stage, as he lost his balance and fell on stage.

The video of Zaher falling on stage was highly shared on social media, and in the video Zaher was talking enthusiastically about Tamer and his love for his friend and his fans, when he suddenly fell down, leaving the audience gasping.

Zaher tried to continue presenting, yet it was clear he was in pain and was later moved to the hospital where it was diagnosed that he has a bent foot and was advised to rest.

It is known that Ahmad Zaher and Tamer Husni are close friends, especially that they have acted together in many projects.

In another story, Zaher is back to the big screen with the film "Zinzana 7" (Cell Number 7) that has in its main cast Nidal Al Shafei, Abir Sabri, Menna Fadali, Maya Nasri and the film is written by Hussam Moussa and directed by Ibrahim Nashaat.