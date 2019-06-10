Egyptian Actor Ahmed El Sakka and Director Mohamed Samy Finally Tackle Ramadan Series 'Breaking Bad' Plagiarism

Since the first week of Ramadan, everyone started noticing similarities between the Egyptian series Weld El Ghalaba and one of the most iconic series of all time, the US-based Breaking Bad.





Some argued that it was just mere coincidence until it became apparent that the Egyptian series grossly plagiarised AMC’s biggest hit.

Some scenes were taken word-for-word from Breaking Bad and Egyptians took to social media, creating memes and hilarious posts to highlight the cringe-inducing similarities. International media platforms like Hollywood Reporter and The Independent even reported the plagiarism and the social media reactions in Egypt.

Egyptian superstar Ahmed El Sakka and director Mohamed Samy finally commented on the issue, and here’s what they had to say: