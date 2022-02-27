Egyptian Actress Gala Fahmi Passes Away-Aged 59

Mostafa Fahmy, brother of Egyptian actress, Gala Fahmy, announced a short while ago the death of his sister at the age of 59. Mustafa wrote through his personal account on the social networking site Facebook: “She moved on to be in God’s hands, my sister, Gala Fahmy.”

Who is the late artist Gala Fahmy?

The late artist is the daughter of director Ashraf Fahmy. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. She started her acting career at an early age, at around 12 years old, and worked on radio and television.

During her short artist career, she presented a number of distinguished works especially in the 90s. The artist stepped away from the world of art for many years without officially announcing her retirement. She lived at the beginning of her life in Chile, and later lived with her children in Spain.