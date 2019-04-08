Egyptian Actress Nisreen Amin's Sexy Short Dress Steals Spotlight at Murex D'or

Nisreen AMin wore a black latex dress at the Murex D'or 2019 (Source: nesreen_amin - Instagram)

Nisreen Amin stole the spotlight from the stars at the Murex D'or 2019, thanks to her bold appearance on the red carpet that turned all heads towards her.

Nisreen wore a black latex dress that is sleeveless, revealing the chest area with black multilayered skirt-like piece decorated with golden threads.

Nisreen Amin's look was by stylist Omar Abdel Ghani. The dress was designed by caramel (Noor Azhari). Her hair was made in a classic retro hairstyle by Asaad Hair Design, while the makeup was of earth colors.

Nisreen Amin was keen to publish several pictures of her captivating look to her Instagram account, and her look caught the eye, as soon as she hit the Murex D'or red carpet. The Egyptian beauty posted a video on her Instagram account which closely showed her glamorous look to the camera.

April 6th witnessed the Murex D'or Awards 2019, amidst a heavy presence of Arab stars like singer Angham, singer Tamer Hosni, Actors Nelly Karim, Abed Fahd, Ward Khal, and other distinguished artists.