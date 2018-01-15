Egyptian Actress Shiri Adel Miraculously Escapes a Car Accident

Shiri Adel is recovering from her injuries and her health is stable (Source: @shery_adel_official - Instagram)

Following a miraculous escape from a car accident, Egyptian actress Shiri Adel is recovering from her injuries and her health is stable, Laha magazine reported on Saturday.

The Egyptian heartthrob, however, did sustain minor injuries but nothing serious. Her brother-in-law Ayman Azab, also an actor, dismissed reports about her broken limbs. According to Azab, Adel is currently staying with her sister Nivine.

Azab said that after undergoing all necessary tests and treatment, the Egyptian artist was released from the hospital. She is fine now, said Azab.