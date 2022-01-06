Egyptian Artist Maha Abu Ouf Passes Away

Mounir Makram, a member of the Actors Syndicate announced the death of the prominent actress Maha Abou Ouf after a long battle with illness.

Abu Ouf was 65 and had cancer.

Born on November 28, 1956, in Cairo, Egypt, she is the younger sister of late actor Ezzat Abou Aouf. She was married to musician Omar Khorshid until his death in a car accident in 1981.

Maha and Omar Khorshid

She was a member of the singing band the 4M along with her brother Ezzat Abu Ouf and sisters Manal, Mervat and Mariam in the late seventies and early eighties.

She has starred in a number of Egyptian films, including The Vagabonds (1985), Prince of the Seas (2009), and Lailat Hana Wa Suroor (2014). For numerous years, she also appeared in the comedy Wanees’ Diaries. In addition to numerous roles in Egyptian drama series.

Figures from the world of media entertainment have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actress, ranging from TV presenter, Isaad Younis, and actress Yusra to popstar, Tamer Hosny.