  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Egyptian Singer Bosy Arrested at Home for Alleged Checkbook Issues

Egyptian Singer Bosy Arrested at Home for Alleged Checkbook Issues

Published September 4th, 2019 - 10:59 GMT
Egyptian police arrested local Egyptian singer Bosy in the early hours of Wednesday morning Source @bosyofficial instagram
Egyptian police arrested local Egyptian singer Bosy in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Source: @bosyofficial instagram)

Egyptian police arrested local Egyptian singer Bosy in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at her home in New Cairo, after the court issued a final verdict against her, sued by her ex-husband the former director Fatin.


Verdicts were issued against Bosy after she wrote dishonored checks to her ex-husband, and the latter filed a lawsuit to gain his rights back.

The Court of Misdemeanors of Nozha confirmed that Bosy breached an old agreement with her ex-husband, where she refused to compensate him with a percentage for his work of managing of her work.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now