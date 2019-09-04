Egyptian Singer Bosy Arrested at Home for Alleged Checkbook Issues

Egyptian police arrested local Egyptian singer Bosy in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at her home in New Cairo, after the court issued a final verdict against her, sued by her ex-husband the former director Fatin.





Verdicts were issued against Bosy after she wrote dishonored checks to her ex-husband, and the latter filed a lawsuit to gain his rights back.

The Court of Misdemeanors of Nozha confirmed that Bosy breached an old agreement with her ex-husband, where she refused to compensate him with a percentage for his work of managing of her work.