Egyptians boycott Kevin Hart

ALBAWABA - for the first time ever, Kevin Hart will be adding a stop in Cairo for his upcoming tour ''Reality Check'' tour.

The comedian and actor will be performing for the first time in Egypt at Cairo Stadium hall 1 on Feb. 21, 2023.

Hart took to his Twitter account to announce the news to his fans: ''So excited to announce I’ll be coming to Cairo, Egypt 🇪🇬 in 2023 for the first time ever!! Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 12 at 12 pm!''

CAIRO!! Tickets are on sale now for my Reality Check tour 21 February 2023! Get tickets here: https://t.co/vCJOWzk6qq pic.twitter.com/YxHMGzGxhQ — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 13, 2022

However, Egyptians don't seem too pleased about the event as social media users started a hashtag asking to cancel the Kevin Hart event.

The hashtag started after the star's previous statements about the origins of the king of ancient Egypt which some described as a 'racist statement' to Egyptian history.

Hart previously said: ''We must teach our children the true history of black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?”

Several social media users told the comedian that he was not welcome in a country whose history he has attempted to rewrite.

By Alexandra Abumuhor