Eid Al Adha Fireworks

Bring the whole family to celebrate Eid Al Adha with a grand spectacle of fireworks, water and lights at Dubai Festival City Mall. Imagine, a first-of-its-kind display, is synchronising its eye-catching choreography of fire, laser and water to a scintillating fireworks show.



Enjoy four bespoke shows throughout the Eid weekend. Arrive early to grab a front-row view of the fireworks along Festival Bay or enjoy dinner at one of Dubai Festival City Mall’s delicious waterfront restaurants. Shows will take place at 8pm and 10pm on the two days of Eid and are free for all to enjoy. While you’re there, keep an eye out for captivating entertainment roaming throughout the mall.

Date 11 August - 12 August 2019 Category Community , Family Venue Dubai Festival City Mall Ticket price Free Admission 8pm & 10pm Website https://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/festivals/eid-in-dubai