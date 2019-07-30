  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Eid Al Adha Fireworks

Eid Al Adha Fireworks

Published July 30th, 2019 - 12:13 GMT
dummy-image-2
dummy-image-2

Bring the whole family to celebrate Eid Al Adha with a grand spectacle of fireworks, water and lights at Dubai Festival City Mall. Imagine, a first-of-its-kind display, is synchronising its eye-catching choreography of fire, laser and water to a scintillating fireworks show.

Enjoy four bespoke shows throughout the Eid weekend. Arrive early to grab a front-row view of the fireworks along Festival Bay or enjoy dinner at one of Dubai Festival City Mall’s delicious waterfront restaurants. Shows will take place at 8pm and 10pm on the two days of Eid and are free for all to enjoy. While you’re there, keep an eye out for captivating entertainment roaming throughout the mall.

Date 11 August - 12 August 2019
Category Community , Family
Venue Dubai Festival City Mall
Ticket price Free
Admission 8pm & 10pm
Website https://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/festivals/eid-in-dubai

 

Tags:Eid Al AdhafireworksEidadhaDubai Festival City MallDubaiFestivalDubai FestivalMallEid weekendshowsdinnerrestaurantwaterfront restaurantswaterfrontFree

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now