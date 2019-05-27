Bring your little ones to celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Children’s City, a science-based learning centre for children. Here, little ones will learn about Eid and celebrate in honour of Muslims around the world through a series of immersive activities.
Children’s City is an edutainment destination that offers interactive exhibitions and workshops on a range of science subjects. Children can learn about the human body and international cultures, or attend themed weeks to see films, join workshops and more.
The event will be hosted on the 2nd and 3rd day of Eid, which currently are expected to be 5-6 June but the dates are subject to change based on the moon sighting.
|Date
|05 June - 06 June 2019
|Category
|Family
|Venue
|Children’s City
|Telephone
|+971 4 334 0808
|Ticket price
|Children: AED10
Adults: AED15
Family (2 adults & 2 children): AED40
People of Determination with 2 accompanying persons: Free
|Admission
|11am-1pm & 4-6pm
|Website
|https://childrencity.dm.gov.ae/en/events/pages/eventdetails.aspx?EventId=22
