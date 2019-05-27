Bring your little ones to celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Children’s City, a science-based learning centre for children. Here, little ones will learn about Eid and celebrate in honour of Muslims around the world through a series of immersive activities.



Children’s City is an edutainment destination that offers interactive exhibitions and workshops on a range of science subjects. Children can learn about the human body and international cultures, or attend themed weeks to see films, join workshops and more.



The event will be hosted on the 2nd and 3rd day of Eid, which currently are expected to be 5-6 June but the dates are subject to change based on the moon sighting.

Date 05 June - 06 June 2019 Category Family Venue Children’s City Telephone +971 4 334 0808 Ticket price Children: AED10

Adults: AED15

Family (2 adults & 2 children): AED40

People of Determination with 2 accompanying persons: Free Admission 11am-1pm & 4-6pm Website https://childrencity.dm.gov.ae/en/events/pages/eventdetails.aspx?EventId=22