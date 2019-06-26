Ek Raat at the Junction

This July, you can catch Ek Raat, a Hindi thriller, live on stage at The Junction, a theatre in the heart of Alserkal Avenue. Ek Raat unfolds over one single night in a prison, and tells the story of a man who stands up for his principles, even if he fears this night may well be his last.



Led by the veteran director Arif Bhaldar, this is one of the first full-length productions by the Dubai-based group Mandali, and it stars Digvijay Singh, Rahul Taneja, Mandeep Walia, Benjamin Samuel, and Syed Siddiq.

Date 26 July - 27 July 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Junction Telephone +971 4 3388 525 Ticket price AED80 Admission 7:30pm Website http://www.thejunctiondubai.com/calendar