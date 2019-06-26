Ek Raat at the Junction

Published June 26th, 2019 - 10:04 GMT
Catch Ek Raat live on stage at The Junction
Catch Ek Raat live on stage at The Junction

This July, you can catch Ek Raat, a Hindi thriller, live on stage at The Junction, a theatre in the heart of Alserkal Avenue. Ek Raat unfolds over one single night in a prison, and tells the story of a man who stands up for his principles, even if he fears this night may well be his last.

Led by the veteran director Arif Bhaldar, this is one of the first full-length productions by the Dubai-based group Mandali, and it stars Digvijay Singh, Rahul Taneja, Mandeep Walia, Benjamin Samuel, and Syed Siddiq.

Date 26 July - 27 July 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue The Junction
Telephone +971 4 3388 525
Ticket price AED80
Admission 7:30pm
Website http://www.thejunctiondubai.com/calendar

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now