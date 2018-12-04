'El Deif' Staring Jamila Awad Awarded the Public Award at Estonian Film Festival

The movie 'El-Deif' starring Jamila Awad is about a young man who comes to a family while they were having dinner, and that’s when things start taking a strange turn. (Source: jamilaawad - Instagram)

Egyptian movies have been literally conquering the international scene and we couldn’t be more proud.

From Youm El-Dein, that has not only caught the region’s attention but also the whole world’s, to this most recent one, El-Deif!

According to Egypt Today; El-Deif (The Guest), staring our favorite Jamila Awad, was just awarded the Public Award at the annual Estonian Film Festival. The movie was representing the region of Africa. The movie also stars Khaled al-Sawi and Shireen Reda. Majid al-Kadwani and Mohammed Mamdouh also took part in the movie as guests of honor.

The movie is about a young man who comes to a family while they were having dinner, and that’s when things start taking a strange turn.