Elie Saab Is a Grandfather! See the First Pictures of His Grandchild ... & Do You Like the Name?

Elie Saab is not only a talented fashion designer, he's also a doting papi.

Claudine Saab, wife of the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, revealed via Instagram that they've welcomed their first grandchild.

Claudine posted a picture of a baby doll wearing pink, and behind it was this huge set of different kinds of candy, revealing that it's a girl.

In the caption, the new grandmother announced that the name of her first granddaughter will be Sophia.

She wrote: "Welcome Baby Sophia!! You brighten and light up my world more and more everyday! God bless you my little princess 🙏🏻❤️."

Few hours ago, Elie Saab Jr. and his wife Christina Mourad Saab shared the first pictures of their daughter, captioning the post "Sophia Saab 02.09.2020", indicating that she was born earlier this month.

Elie Saab Jr. and his wife Christina Mourad Saab had tied the knot on 19/07/2019 in a lavish ceremony that lasted for three days.