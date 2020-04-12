Dose of Optimism During Coronavirus Pandemic! Elissa Releases a New Music Video Featuring Haifa Wehbe

Queen of Sensation, Lebanese songstress Elissa has released a new music video; Hanghani Kaman Wi Kaman “We Will Sing More & More,” from her upcoming album “Elissa 12”.

The new music video surprised the audience, wondering why? Because Lebanese Diva Haifa Wehbe makes a special appearance in the music video and dances to the beat of Elissa`s song.

Elissa`s music video has been filmed in quarantine, it starts with a video call from Elissa in order to share the new song with her friend Haifa.. yet the song plays until the two Lebanese singers start to dance and sing from their homes wearing PJs.

Elissa`s fans appear in the video as well, as she tweeted a couple of days ago:

to be part of my upcoming project, send me a video of yourself dancing and singing to this part of #هنغني_كمان_وكمان to elissa@plastikstudios.com pic.twitter.com/u9GjwYsDo3 — Elissa (@elissakh) April 8, 2020

Elissa received congratulatory tweets from celebrities like Nawal El Zoghbi, Wael Kfoury, Maya Diab and others, who expressed their views of the whole project as a package, considering it as a dose of optimism during the tough times the world is currently going through because of the spread of Coronavirus.