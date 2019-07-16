  1. Home
Elissa Announces Withdrawal From 'the Voice Arabia' New Season

Published July 16th, 2019 - 11:35 GMT
Elissa said that even if she were asked to participate in next season's jury of 'The Voice Arabia', she would apologize (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Lebanese singer Elissa announced she is not participating in next season's 'The Voice Arabia' judging panel.


Elissa explained her decision, in a response to a question she received on Twitter, confirming that she did not receive any phone call from the program organizers to request her participation in the fifth season.

Elissa said that even if she were asked to participate in next season's jury of 'The Voice Arabia', she would apologize since she would be busy preparing for her new album.

Ali Jaber, the director of MBC Group had announced via a Tweet before that the preparations for 'The Voice Arabia' new season started, and that is shall screen soon.

Jabir however did not reveal the identity of the fifth season's coaches, yet he confirmed there could be changes.

It is noteworthy that the judging panel of the fourth 'The Voice' season consisted of judges Mohamed Hamaki from Egypt, Ahlam from the UAE, Elissa and Assi Al Hellani from Lebanon.


