Elissa Announces Withdrawal From 'the Voice Arabia' New Season

Lebanese singer Elissa announced she is not participating in next season's 'The Voice Arabia' judging panel.





Elissa explained her decision, in a response to a question she received on Twitter, confirming that she did not receive any phone call from the program organizers to request her participation in the fifth season.

I wasn’t contacted for the new season, but even if they will contact me, I will apologize because I am busy with my album this year https://t.co/aRWV22rzsA — Elissa (@elissakh) July 15, 2019

Elissa said that even if she were asked to participate in next season's jury of 'The Voice Arabia', she would apologize since she would be busy preparing for her new album.

Ali Jaber, the director of MBC Group had announced via a Tweet before that the preparations for 'The Voice Arabia' new season started, and that is shall screen soon.

Jabir however did not reveal the identity of the fifth season's coaches, yet he confirmed there could be changes.

انطلقت التحضيرات للموسم الجديد من "ذا فويس" theVoice# وبدأت معها التكهنات حول هوية النجوم-المدرّبين الأربعة، وغيرها من التفاصيل الانتاجية.هذا يعكس الاهتمام الجماهيري بالبرنامج ولكن، كل ما ورد غير دقيق حتى تُعلن عنه MBC رسمياً، وذلك بعد اتمام الإجراءات التعاقدية واللوجيستية. — Ali Jaber (@alimouinjaber) April 4, 2019

It is noteworthy that the judging panel of the fourth 'The Voice' season consisted of judges Mohamed Hamaki from Egypt, Ahlam from the UAE, Elissa and Assi Al Hellani from Lebanon.