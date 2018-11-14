Elissa Dazzles in REVEALING See Through Bra Top
The top Elissa chose left little to the imagination as it revealed her black bra (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)
Elissa stole the limelight in the latest picture she posted on Instagram.
The 'Queen of Sensation' appeared in a see through Givenchy top that she matched with a bag of the same brand.
The top the songstress chose left little to the imagination as it revealed her black bra, which resulted in a look that could be considered the most daring for the "Illa Kol Eli Bihebouni" hitmaker since she revealed she got cured from breast cancer a few months ago.
