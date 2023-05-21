Elissa disrespects bodyguard in new video

ALBAWABA - New video of Elissa goes viral, and it's all for the wrong reasons.

A short video was leaked on social media that showed the moment Elissa going on stage during her Kuwait concert, and the singer appeared to get angry at her bodyguard when he was helping her on stage.

The Lebanese star was seen trying to go up the stairs, and one of the bodyguards was helping her so she wouldn't fall, but her reaction was a surprise to many viewers as she appeared with what some described as "Disrespectful face reaction."

Elissa was trying to climb onto the stage, holding the microphone in one hand and holding her dress in the other, while her guard extended his hand to hold hers.

Elissa said that she could not give him her hand and expressed her dissatisfaction with him for not helping her.

The audience were shocked with the singer's reaction saying that it was disrespectful and unacceptable, while many stated that Elissa is always raising controversy for publicity.