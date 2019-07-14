Elissa: 'Elissar Remains the Queen of Carthage'

Lebanese singer Elissa replied to the director of Carthage festival, Mukhtar Al-Razaa, without mentioning him directly after his statements about her.





"Elissa is not the queen of sensation and I am not fond of her," said the director in a radio interview replying to a question about not inviting her to participate in Carthage Festival concerts.

Elissa replied with words that have a historical truth, as she associated her name with "Elissar" Queen of Carthage. She tweeted in Lebanese dialect with a sarcastic comment saying: "People Come and Go ... and Elissar remains the queen of Carthage." Which could be explained as the festival's director will go and she will remain the queen of sensation and deserve to sing in this festival regardless of his opinion of it.

الناس بتروح وبتجي واليسار بتبقى ملكة قرطاج 😊 — Elissa (@elissakh) July 12, 2019

Elissa's tweet received a positive reaction in the comments section from her followers.