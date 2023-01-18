Elissa gets hospitalized

ALBAWABA - Yesterday, Jan. 17, 2023, Lebanese singer Elissa raised concern among her fans and followers as she revealed she will undergo surgery.

Elissa shared on her official Twitter page that she will perform a small surgery on her hand as she wrote: "I am on a quick trip for a small and easy procedure for my hand. You don’t have to worry or be alarmed. Thank you for asking. Love you loads"

I am on a quick trip for a small and easy procedure for my hand. You don’t have to worry or be alarmed. Thank you for asking. Love you loads ❤️ — Elissa (@elissakh) January 17, 2023

Fellow stars and friends were quick to wish the Min Awel Dekika hitmaker a speedy recovery.

It is worth mentioning that previously, while she was performing a concert in Kuwait, the singer appeared on stage while wearing a black glove covering her right hand.

She revealed that she tried to hide the injury, saying that she was good but she cut her hand by mistake, she added that the reason behind the glove is to cover her wounds.

By Alexandra Abumuhor