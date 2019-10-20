Elissa Makes an Appeal to Protesters in Lebanon.. Check out Her Message

Lebanese singer Elissa asked all protesters to clear the roads so that the largest number of protesters can arrive the following day to Riad El Solh Square in central Beirut, where the main protest is taking place.





She pointed out that if citizens could not reach Beirut, they can still demonstrate within their area.

Elissa tweeted:

"Tomorrow all roads must remain open so that people can arrive to demonstration. And for those who cannot get to Beirut demonstrate in your area. What's more beautiful than your will against injustice! #LebanonIsRising".