Elissa MERCILESSLY Attacked by Saudi Entertainment Authority Head Turki Al-Sheikh: Keep Your Love to Yourself!

The adviser of the Saudi Royal Court and head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, launched a violent attack on the Lebanese singer, Elissa.





The controversy began with Elissa's response to a fan who asked Al-Sheikh to invite her to participate in the celebration season in Riyadh, after Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab had been invited.

But Elissa replied that if her audience wanted to see her in concert, it would happen at the right time without the need to be invited by anyone, and that she is where she deserves to be.

Elissa's response did not sit well with Al-Sheikh who responded, "that's why you didn't deserve to be invited."

However, Elissa explained to him that she did not intend to offend and tweeted: "Thank you, Mr. Counselor. It is not my problem if my words have been misunderstood. In any case, nothing can change my love for the Saudi people".

Al-Sheikh responded again to Elissa, saying: "we are not waiting for your love, keep your love to yourself."