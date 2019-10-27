Elissa Takes to the Streets and Raises the Flag for Lebanon (Video)

Upon her return to Lebanon, queen of sensation Elissa took part in the popular Lebanese demonstrations demanding for economic reforms and the departure of the ruling political elites.





The Lebanese star supported the protests in Lebanon while she was abroad and upon her return to the homeland, she went to the Shuhada Square in the heart of Beirut.

Elissa was seen raising the flag of her country during the demonstrations but she did not stay long.

Fans expected Elissa to behave as her fellow stars, Nadine Njeim, Nadine El Rassi, Carmen Lebbos, and others in the demonstrations, but this was not the case. She did not deliver a speech or start any sort of movement during her brief participation; she only chanted "revolution".