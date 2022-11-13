Elissa performs barefoot on stage

Elissa decided to open up about the pain she felt on stage during her latest show.

In details, the Lebanese singer held a concert on Saturday in Paris, France at the Olympic stadium, and the hashtag 'Elissa at the olympics' trended heavily on Twitter and social media.

This concert is Elissa's fourth in the Olympic stadium, and she took the stage as she performed her song 'Thekrayat', with the presence of a huge number of her fans who are located in France.

And Elissa caught everyone attention with her latest 'hilarious' move at the concert, as while she was performing, the singer took of her heels on stage as she was performing her song ''Asa'ad Wahde' and continued the show barefoot.

Explaining the situation, Elissa said: ''I apologize for this behavior, but this always happens to me here, I can't take it anymore what can I do?''

She added: 'I have a lot of pain, and I can't handle it, I am really sorry, It's okay'

Elissa then sent a shoutout to her Lebanese audience who attended the show and said: ''My heart is filled with happiness when I talk about Lebanon''

She emphasized on the fact that all Arabs are like a family, but blood always longs to the homeland.

Elissa performed Lebanese legen Fairouz's song 'Saaltak Habibi' as composer Osama Al Rahbani attended the concert alongside Lebanese artist Hiba Tawaji and her husband, Saxophone player, Ibrahim Maalouf.