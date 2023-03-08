Elissa reaffirms support for rape convict Lamjarred

ALBAWABA - Elissa shows her fans that she is still supporting her friend, Saad Lamjarred after he was sentenced to six years in prison for rape.

After Lamjarred was convicted of raping a French woman, many fans asked Elissa to delete a duet between the two singers.

لم يصدر حكم السجن بحقّ #سعد_لمجرّد بالنسبة للمغنّية #إليسا، ولم تثبت جريمة الاغتصاب.



فقد استحضرت إليسّا لمجرّد أثناء حفل «بلومار» في «بونتا كانا» في جمهورية الدومينيكان، وغنّت عملها المشترك مع لمجرّد «من أوّل دقيقة»، بالرغم من كل الدعوات لسحب الأعمال التي تلمّع صورة المغتصبين.… https://t.co/WnKnHNXn6z pic.twitter.com/sXoYZyIZHL — Megaphone (@megaphone_news) March 6, 2023

But Elissa reaffirmed to her fans that she still supports Lamjarred claiming he is innocent, and during a recent concert Elissa sang the duet of her and Lamjarred, 'Men Awel Dakika," the same song that was asked to be deleted by fans, and put a Lamjarred's video on the screen behind her.

Many considered Elissa performing the song as a clear response and confirmation that she supports the rape convict and that she believes he is innocent.