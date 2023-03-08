  1. Home
Elissa reaffirms support for rape convict Lamjarred

Published March 8th, 2023 - 09:00 GMT
Lamjarred was convicted of raping a French woman

ALBAWABA - Elissa shows her fans that she is still supporting her friend, Saad Lamjarred after he was sentenced to six years in prison for rape. 

After Lamjarred was convicted of raping a French woman, many fans asked Elissa to delete a duet between the two singers. 

But Elissa reaffirmed to her fans that she still supports Lamjarred claiming he is innocent, and during a recent concert Elissa sang the duet of her and Lamjarred, 'Men Awel Dakika," the same song that was asked to be deleted by fans, and put a Lamjarred's video on the screen behind her. 

Many considered Elissa performing the song as a clear response and confirmation that she supports the rape convict and that she believes he is innocent.

 

