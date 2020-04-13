Elissa Releases a New Quarantine-Inspired Song With Haifa Wehbe

Lebanese singer Elissa has just released a new quarantine-inspired song and music video, starring fellow popstar Haifa Wehbe, to encourage people to stay at home.

Entitled “Hanaghani Kaman Wa Kaman,” which translates to “we will sing again,” the allocated production budget for the video was donated to charity, according to the star’s Instagram post.

“Just released my music video featuring @HaifaWehbe. We hope it will put a smile on your faces during these times as we get through it together. All the allocated budget for this project was donated to charity. Stay home and stay safe,” the singer wrote.

The clip, which was directed by Lebanese filmmaker Eli Rezkallah, features a pajama-clad Elissa at her residence reaching out to Wehbe, who is also seen self-isolating at home.

The screen then splits into a video-conference with family members and fans tuning in and dancing along from their homes.

With self-isolation measures anticipated to continue for the foreseeable future, the idea of producing a music video, at least the traditional way, seems almost impossible. That’s why Elissa and Rezkallah turned to social media for the visual’s casting.

The popstar posted a call for her fans to send her a video of themselves dancing to any of her songs using the song’s title as a hashtag.

“Hanaghani Kaman Wa Kaman” is the first single from Elissa's highly-anticipated forthcoming album.