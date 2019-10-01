Elissa in Riyadh Invited by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.. to Resolve a Dispute or Reach a Financial Settlement?

Sources close to Rotana confirmed that the presence of Lebanese singer Elissa in Riyadh came at the invitation of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.





According to sources speaking to Foochia.com, the reason for Elissa's visit was to discuss many issues in the presence of Rotana president Salem Alhendi in order to reach a solution between the parties.

Although the sources did not disclose the nature of the issues being discussed, fans believe that the meeting is related to a dispute between Elissa and the Chairman of the General Authority of Entertainment, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh. They believe this could be an attempt to thaw tensions between them, especially after sources confirmed that Elissa was banned from performing at concerts in KSA, and had not renewed her contract with Rotana.

Others went on to explain that the Lebanese singer traveled to Riyadh to reach a financial settlement with Rotana, thus ending her contract after her last album with the company.

The fuss about Elissa's presence in Riyadh came after pictures circulated of her sitting in a hotel lobby in the Saudi capital, after an argument broke out between her and Turki Al-Sheikh several days prior.