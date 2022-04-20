Elissa: A Sane Woman Does Not Get Married

Lebanese singer Elissa was a guest on the first episode of 'Maa Al Sheryan' hosted by journalist Daoud Al Alsheryan on MBC channel.

The singer shared her thoughts on marriage as she shared: 'A philosopher once said, 'how does a sane woman treat her husband? 'sane woman doesn't get married''.

Elissa added: 'it is not wrong for me to get married, however, I no longer feel that I need a man in my life, I lived more than one love story, and I have lived a personal experience where a man is jealous of his partner's life and success.'

She added: 'many of the people I fell in love with, tried to belittle me and my career, A woman does not get jealous of her man, but a man does'.

Elissa was previously asked if she lacks the need to get married or be a mom, the singer admitted that she does not care about going through these stages of life, as she believes everything is written for her and that God does not give anyone everything'

The singer added 'Imagine if I had a kid, and he died in the Beirut bombing, what would happen to me?'

Elissa revealed that she considered one of her Egyptian fans he daughter, her name is Angela, as Elissa admitted that Angela comes to every one of her shows, and that she felt motherhood because of Angela, the singer also added that her 'daughter' eats apples the same way she does.

The Lebanese artist said that Angela does not have to be blood related for her to call her my daughter, she also added that their relationship got stronger when she got sick and battles breast cancer, and that Angela never left her side, which made Elissa feel that Angela was one of the most important people in her life.