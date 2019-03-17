Elissa is on a Secret Mission in Serbia

It is expected that Elissa is in Serbia to shoot a music video for her song "Karhni" (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Lebanese singer Elissa traveled to Serbia without giving details.

As there are no concerts in Serbia right now, it is expected that she is there to shoot a music video for her song "Karhni" (Hate Me), as she announced before that she will shoot this song after it achieved great success and high listening rate on YouTube that exceeded 48 million views.

Now that Elissa traveled to Serbia to film her new video, she proves that she is the "spoiled daughter" of Rotana because the cost of such a shoot with a traveling crew and moving equipment costs a lot just like any shoot that happens outside Lebanon or outside an Arab country.



Yet, apparently, Rotana is aware they are always onto a winner with Elissa, especially when she collaborates with Director Angie Al Jammal, who directed a number of Elissa's clips, including "Ya Mrayti" (Oh My Mirror) and "Aks Eli Shaifenha" (The Contrary of What You See).

Elissa and Al Jammal surprise audiences every time with the idea of every new clip they do together, and the message of the video this time is expected to be not less important than the previous ones.