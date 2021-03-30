Elizabeth Hurley, 55, shares stunning nude snap

Elizabeth Hurley shared a striking nude snap as she denied reports that she will be filming a reality series with her son Damian.

Ensuring she would get the full attention of her two million Instagram followers on Sunday, the 55-year-old model accompanied the post with an entirely naked picture.

Sat on a hay bales, the Royals star protected her modesty with strategic posing, wrapping her arms around her legs, which were pulled up to her chest.

Alongside the nude snap, the model penned: 'Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home.

'I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous'.

Her denial came after The Sun's report that she was set to film her own 'at home in the country' series with son Damian at their £6million 13-bedroom estate in Herefordshire.

A source had told The Sun: 'Liz has a huge and loyal social media following and she knows they'd love to see more of her home life.

'She's also looking forward to taking part in a project with Damian. It would be great fun.'

They added: 'Although Liz is very glam, she's also determined to show people how hardy she is. She's great at DIY and she loves gardening. It will be an eye-opening gander.'

The model has spent the coronavirus lockdowns with her son, 18, mother Angela, 80, and elder sister Kate, at their lavish £6 million mansion, and previously compared the experience to an episode of The Waltons.

The actress spent 16 weeks holed up at the Herefordshire estate in a group of nine, including her elder sister Kate, son Damian, mother Angela and vulnerable friends.

Appearing on Lorraine in October, Liz told stand-in host Christine Lampard at the time: 'It was like The Waltons! We had nine of us, but I was the only one who left in 16 weeks to do a brief raid on the shops.'

Much-loved family drama The Waltons ran from 1971 to 1981 (with three subsequent movie spin-offs) and revolved around the tight-knit clan's lives on a Virginia mountain during the Depression and the Second World War.